Which 'idiot' is in charge of the road sector? - Domelevo worried about potholes

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, a former Auditor General, has voiced frustration over the state of the country's road sector, lambasting what he sees as a lack of competence and leadership.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on Octorber 23, 2023, he alluded to a sense of entitlement among those in positions of power, suggesting that arrogance and unwillingness to engage with the public are indicators of incompetence resulting in the problems the country currently faces.



“The people in charge feel entitled to the positions that they have, and I also tell people that when you meet people who are very arrogant and they don't want you to come near them, it means they are empty, they don't know much.



“Any person who is knowledgeable and competent engages…it will surprise you to see very common sense things that happen all around the world. We travel and go and enjoy it but you come back home and you are asking yourself, what is happening here?” he said.



He questioned the competence of those responsible for road maintenance and infrastructure development.



“Like when I was coming from my house to here, I ran into several potholes and I said which idiot is in charge of this sector, can't we fix common potholes?



TWI NEWS



“People have gone to the moon and back, you and I can speak to the whole world because of somebody’s brain and common potholes we cannot fix them, so what are we good at? We go to education, it is not good, we go to hospitals it is not good, so what are we good at?” he added.



Watch the interview below: From 16:00/106:41







AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



