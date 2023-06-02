When was the last time salaries were increased? – NDC man reacts to electricity tariff increase

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023
The Deputy Director for International Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo has questioned the government about the last time salaries of civil servants in Ghana were increased.
This comes on the back of an increment in the electricity tariffs announced by the Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURC).
The politician expressed worry about the number of Ghanaians that can afford the increased utility bills in their households.
Speaking on a panel on TV3 Newday, Fred Agbenyo enquired about the last time the salaries of teachers, nurses and journalists were increased in Ghana but he could recall that utility bills are increased quarterly.
“The question is, can Ghanaians afford it? When was the last time salaries were increased in this country? When was the last time salaries were increased for teachers, nurses, journalists, and all these civil servants, when was the last time?
“You wake up one morning and your electricity tariff is going up by 18 percent quarterly. Water is going up,” Fred said on the show.
He also indicated that this incessant increment in utility bills is what is creating the menace of illegal connections.
“How do you stop illegal connections? I need electricity at all costs and I don’t have the means to pay because you are not sensitive to my condition and so I must find a way to survive,” he added.
