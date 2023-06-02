When was the last time salaries were increased? – NDC man reacts to electricity tariff increase

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

The Deputy Director for International Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo has questioned the government about the last time salaries of civil servants in Ghana were increased.



This comes on the back of an increment in the electricity tariffs announced by the Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURC).



The politician expressed worry about the number of Ghanaians that can afford the increased utility bills in their households.



Speaking on a panel on TV3 Newday, Fred Agbenyo enquired about the last time the salaries of teachers, nurses and journalists were increased in Ghana but he could recall that utility bills are increased quarterly.



“The question is, can Ghanaians afford it? When was the last time salaries were increased in this country? When was the last time salaries were increased for teachers, nurses, journalists, and all these civil servants, when was the last time?



“You wake up one morning and your electricity tariff is going up by 18 percent quarterly. Water is going up,” Fred said on the show.



He also indicated that this incessant increment in utility bills is what is creating the menace of illegal connections.



“How do you stop illegal connections? I need electricity at all costs and I don’t have the means to pay because you are not sensitive to my condition and so I must find a way to survive,” he added.





Can Ghanaians afford this new increase in electricity tariffs? That should be the question. When was the last time salaries were increased in this country? - Fred Agbenyo#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/EPQ6uKiEM3 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 2, 2023

Electricity tariffs have been increased by 18.36%, while water tariffs have seen a 19% increase. These adjustments are attributed to the rising costs of production.Alhaji Abubakari Jabari, the Regional Director of Operations for the PURC, explained in an interview with Starr News on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, that customers who pay postpaid bills on June 1, 2023, will still be charged based on the old rates."I know most people go to buy their credit at the beginning of the month, I don't see any point in that but people have the perception that if you buy credit in the first week of the month you might get some discount. You can't force yourself to be within the lifeline, so any time you go to buy your credit, it is as good as buying in the first week or first day of the month. It's a normal operational issue so we don't expect people to go and cue today in trying to avoid the effect of any adjustment that has been done," Alhaji Abubakari Jabari said.