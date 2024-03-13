What you’re experiencing is 'dum sie sie' – Minister reiterates

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has reassured Ghanaians that the country is not travelling back to Dumsor.



Ghanaians, especially those with social media accounts, have been complaining about the erratic power supply across the country.



To many, the country is back to dumsor, which was experienced under John Dramani Mahama’s administration, but the government fears admitting it because it may affect their electoral fortunes.



However, speaking at the Africa Energy Technology Conference, the Energy Minister indicated that Ghana has transitioned from “Dumsor” to “Dum Sie Sie” which means the power goes off for regular maintenance and repairs.



“When it comes to electricity we’ve been challenged for some time. Before His Excellency got into office, we faced a challenge where we literally got three days off and one day on…We’ve moved from Dumsor, we are in a situation called “Dum Sie Sie”.



