What we saw was a traditional rite, not a marriage ceremony - Chieftaincy Minister

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has offered some clarification regarding the alleged child marriage ceremony that happened a few weekends ago at Nungua.



According to him, the video that went viral on social media was rather a traditional rite and not a marriage ceremony as purported by many.



Speaking on the JoyNews' ‘The Probe’, the minister said: “We tried to manage the information that was coming from all sources. As you rightly said, even the basic information about the age was confusing everybody. But we got to the bottom of it and realised that she was born on the 18th of July, 2008.



“That makes about 15 or 16 but whether 15 or 16, she’s still a child. So, what I did was to get my colleague ministers together; interior, women, gender and social protection, attorney general and then the Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate and myself to find out who has heard what and how do we find the fine line.



"Basically, what happened over the weekend and from what we have got to know was not a marriage as we know it, it’s a traditional rite," he said.



He continued “During the event, a lot of things were said and the information came out as if they were marrying the girl to the Wulomo (Gborbu Wulomo Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII).”



Mr Boateng also said his outfit together with the Gender Ministry and the Attorney General’s office took swift action following the circulated video and engaged the traditional authorities of Nungua as well as the priest (Gborbu Wulomo) involved.



“Through these discussions, it became evident that there were no intentions of carnal relations with the young girl,” he said.



The minister further noted that his ministry worked closely with the police to ensure the 16-year-old minor was removed from the Nungua Community.



Stressing the importance of the child's welfare, the minister pledged to continue working thoroughly with law enforcement agencies and local communities to ensure justice and accountability prevail.



Background



The 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua faced backlash after a video surfaced online showing him participating in a marriage-like ceremony with a minor, Naa Ayemoade.



The controversial event occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua, drawing widespread attention and criticism.



However, the office of the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo has debunked assertions that Naa Ayemoade, the virgin child chosen to marry the Gborbu deity customarily, is 12 years old.



The Office of Gborbu Wulomo also clarified that the relationship between Gborbu Wulomo and 16-year-old girl Naa Ayemoade is a customary rite and not a marriage.



Addressing a press conference at the office of the Gborbu Wulomo, spokesperson Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, Nungua Mankralo, acknowledged that while the said customary marriage/ritual involves an underage individual, it does not sanction the initiation of a sexual relationship.



VKB/DO



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







