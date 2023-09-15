What sense does it make to take IMF loans? - Independent presidential candidate asks

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Independent presidential aspirant Kofi Koranteng has called on Ghanaians to consider a political shift by rejecting the two main leading political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking in an interview on Opemsuo Radio on September 13, 2023, he accused the two major parties of prioritizing self-interest and alleged that they have not acted in the best interests of the nation.



Koranteng said the NPP and NDC had failed Ghana over the past 32 years they have been in power.



He asserted that their actions resembled those of "criminal organizations" aimed at accumulating wealth for themselves and their families.



Koranteng argued, "Ghanaians should listen to what I am saying, the NDC and NPP are criminal organizations who have cheated us for the last 32 years, and if you look at the kind of things that they have done to the country, there is no need for me to come out and talk about it.



"All that they have been doing is to grab and sell to take care of themselves, their wives, and their families," he alleged.



The independent presidential aspirant criticized the nation's reliance on foreign entities for the processing of natural resources, such as gold and cocoa.



He contended that these valuable resources were handed over to Western countries for refining and then sold back to Ghana, a practice he deemed senseless.



"We give our gold to the whites, we give cocoa to the whites to go and refine them and bring them back to us. What is the sense in that? And Ghanaians will be here and go for a loan from the IMF, what sense does that make?" Koranteng questioned.



He emphasized that Ghanaians deserved a president who would focus on job creation, infrastructure development, and an education system that aligned with the needs of the nation.



He called for greater emphasis on agriculture and the utilization of Ghana's human capital to enhance the country's self-sufficiency.



He also expressed concern about the state of roads and the healthcare system, underlining the need for improvement in these critical areas.



“We want a president who will provide us with jobs for the youths to get something doing, for them to fix our roads and make our education system relevant and engage in agriculture.



“We want a government that will use our human capital and makes life easier for Ghanaians to the proper functioning of hospitals, roads, and others …the reason why I didn’t bring a car here is because of accident from Accra to Kumasi and everyday people have been dying but every day those people who are behind the cause of such deaths you still vote for them, and does your brain work for doing that?"



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards





The NPP and the NDC are criminal organisations, never vote for these nation wreckers - Kofi Koranteng advises Ghanaians#opemsuoradio pic.twitter.com/fFG5lFUSeh — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) September 13, 2023

AM/SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb