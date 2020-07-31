Politics of Friday, 31 July 2020

What’s your contribution to NPP – MP quizzes Vice-Chair over party neglect claims

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwa

An Aide to the embattled New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North Constituency in Kumasi, Victor Osei Poku, has fired shots at the First Vice Chairman of the party in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere.



“What has been his contributions to our great Party since we voted him as Regional 1st Vice Chairman?" Aide to Collins Owusu Amankwa quizzed after the lawmaker was allegedly accused of deserting the party after promises.



According to the Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of NPP, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere two MPs [Collins Owusu Amankwa (Manhyia North MP and Dr. Kojo Appiah Kubi (Atwima Kwanwoma MP)] after losing primaries to represent the party’s ticket in the coming polls have turned their back to the party.



He explained that the Collins Owusu Amankwa and Kojo Appiah Kubi continue to show disinterest and lack of cooperation in their respective constituencies particularly in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.



Denying the claims, Aide to the Manhyia North MP, Victor Osei Poku said, “The Member of Parliament, throughout the registration processes, has visited all polling centres across the constituency to monitor the process of which pictures and videos are available to this effect. At every registration centre he visited, he donated nose masks, alcohol based hand sanitizers and some amount of monies to the electoral officers to ensure smooth running of the process”



“The Member of Parliament, as he is usually known to be on the various media platforms speaking on behalf of the party, has not abandoned those duties. Even this week, he has been on both UTV and Adom TV morning shows”



“The MP is on record, to have called all polling station executives in Manhyia North after the primaries, and urged them to work for the party as we prepare for December 7th general elections”.



“Owing to the above points, one will still wonder the intent of the said publication if not of sheer hatred, malicious and ill intent of the Ashanti Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP who only seek to run people down to make way for his parochial interest.



“The office therefore, urge the general public to treat the said publication with the utmost contempt it deserves. He continues to remain a party man and shall continue to serve the party as he is known to be doing”, signed, Victor Osei Poku, Aide to Manhyia North MP.

