What nonsense! – Koku Anyidoho reprimands Chiana SHS students who insulted Akufo-Addo

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shared his views on the story of the eight students of Chiana Senior High School who insulted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a viral video.



Koku Anyidoho in a social media post lambasted the girls, stating that they were lucky to find themselves in a jurisdiction where laws on such issues are not in the extreme.



Koku Anyidoho also noted that the girls should thank their stars for having a president who is kind enough to intervene in the decision by the Ghana Education Service to dismiss them.



He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo over his decision to ask the GES to reverse its earlier decision on the girls.



“Honestly, these girls are damn lucky. In other jurisdictions, they would have been flogged publicly. What nonsense!! You joke with insulting the President & making it public? Ah! Ah! Ah! I guess we must thank President Akufo-Addo for having a kind heart to forgive them. Thanks Prez,” Anyidoho tweeted.



President Akufo-Addo intervened in the matter after his ‘attention was drawn’ to the move by the Ghana Education Service to sack the students.



The move by the president has been welcomed by the Education Ministry which has instructed the GES to review its decision.



The GES has consequently announced that it will work with the authorities of the school to find an alternative punishment for the implicated students.



