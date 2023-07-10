What kind of nonsense country is this? – Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises

General News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angel FM morning show host, Nana Yaa Brefo has called out New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopefuls Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen for making unrealistic campaign promises.



Speaking on a recent edition of her show, the journalist called out the two leading candidates for making what she tagged as outrageous campaign promises that promotes party interest above national interest.



“Ghana is currently not independent and yet you (Alan) go about promising to put constituency executives on salary because you take us for fools, you expect us to believe you.



"Alhaji [Bawumia] on the other hand is promising appointment to ten party members in each constituency. They will campaign for you based on the promise and when they come for the job you will begin to ask them of their qualifications.



"But that is not their fault they have all noticed that a majority of Ghanaians are not smart but we have all wise up.



“What kind of nonsense country is this? Is this how campaigns are conducted in other countries? How do you promise to pay constituency executives, on what basis and with which money? If you could pay them, why don’t you start it now?” she fumed.



Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his campaign has promised to appoint 10 party members from each constituency into government positions when elected flagbearer and subsequently president.



Mr Kyerematen on the other hand has stated that his tenure will see all delegates of the party being placed on a monthly salary and a social security policy.



However critics have questioned the feasibility of the policies and the impact it will have on the country’s economy and resources.







GA/SARA





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

