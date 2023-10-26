What kind of lies are these? - Otumfuo fumes at queen mother as he declares Anyeneyere stool vacant

Regional News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

There was drama at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was settling a chieftaincy dispute regarding the stool in Anyeneyere, a suburb of Atwima.



One of the parties, a woman, claimed she was the queen mother of Anyenyere because the stool and the lands there were left to her by her late husband.



While addressing a gathering at the palace, the woman said that the other party, Ofori, who is a descendant of the Otumfuo, was taking all the lands she gave him to settle on.



The queen mother’s statements did not sit well with Otumfuo and his sub-chiefs, who started questioning her.



The Asantehene was angered by her narration and accused her of fabricating lies. He said that the queen mother has no claim to the land, as she was suggesting.



The queen mother’s attempts to give more explanations further infuriated the Asantehene, who said, “Stop acting stupidly because you are no queen. What kind of lies are these”.



“You came here to lie; leave my face. You are not a queen,” he added.



The woman was then removed from the presence of the Asantehene and her slippers taken off, signifying that she had been removed.



