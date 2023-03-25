What does the Economic Management Team manage? – Dr Kofi Amoah asks

General News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Dr. Kofi Amoah, a renowned economist and businessman, has called for the dissolution of Ghana’s Economic Management Team (EMT).



According to him, the EMT, which is headed by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has become totally useless and its actions continue to worsen the hardships in the country.



The economist made these remarks while reacting to news that 80 per cent of Ghana’s imports are controlled by foreigners.



In a tweet shared on Friday, March 24, 2023, Dr Amoah questioned the usefulness of the EMT and the Ministry of Trade and Industry when foreigners have this level of control over Ghana's imports.



“Foreigners Control 80% of Imports into Ghana, Geez!! The Slave Trade and Colonialism never ended.



“Are we that foolish? Is the Ministry of Trade managing trade to the benefit of Ghana and Ghanaians?



“What does the Economic Mgmt Team manage? We must dismantle this CRIMINALITY and FOOLISHNESS that continue to impoverish us. “Ghana for GHANAIANS first” … we must demand!” parts of the tweet read.



