What does gender minister earn a salary for? - Sam George on Wulomo-child bride brouhaha

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Sam George has spoken out about the marriage of a 63-year-old traditional chief of Nungua to a 12-year-old girl.



The MP had attracted significant social media jabs over his silence at a time he was leading an anti-LGBT+ Bill that has a strong emphasis on protecting Ghanaian values.



Sam George, on April 1, 2024, was forced to comment on the issue after a fake news artwork purported that he supported the said marriage and that the traditional priest in question was his uncle.



After dismissing the claim as fake and denying any relations with the said traditional leader, he was pushed by an X user to then state his unequivocal views on the controversy that had been generated by the marriage.



In a response to the X user, Sam George wrote: "Your government has a Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. What does she earn a salary for?"



He proceeded to throw jabs at the sitting Vice President, asking that Mahamudu Bawumia make his views on same-sex relationships known.



"Also ask @MBawumia what his stance on homosexuality is. As for me, I have never and would never support any actions that attack the innocence of our children.



"Let the law deal with anyone who flouts our laws. Our laws prohibit the marriage of minors. Simple. Get Bawumia to also speak if he has balls," he stressed.



So far, three ministries have announced that they are taking action on the matter at different levels. They are the Office of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs and the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection.





Your government has a Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. What does she earn a salary for?



Also ask @MBawumia what his stance on homosexuality is.



As for me, I have never and would never support any actions that attack the innocence of our children. Let the… — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) April 1, 2024

The traditional marriage of the 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, triggered massive public outrage with calls for the arrest of the Overlord of the Ga-Dangme States.The Gborbu Wulomo received fierce criticism after the news broke on social media of his marriage.Despite these calls, the authorities justified their decision to marry the 12-year-old girl to the Wulormo and explained that it was part of their custom and tradition.The traditional authority told Starrfm.com.gh that the ceremony was to ward off other men and that the girl was a stool wife.The laws of Ghana do not allow the marriage of a person under the age of 18.SARA