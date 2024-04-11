Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah appears before Nungua Traditional Council, pleads for forgiveness over unsavoury comments

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Angel FM morning show host, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has honoured the invitation by the Nungua Traditional Council after his presence was demanded to answer to allegations of making disparaging comments against the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the Overlord of the Gadangme State, and King Odaifio Welentsi III, the Paramount Chief of the Nungua Traditional Area.



Appearing before the council on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the presenter pleaded for pardon while attributing his indiscretion to being misinformed and having little knowledge about the status of the Gborbu Wulomo at the time of his tirade.



“I was against the attempt to explain because no amount of explanation will be enough to calm you down. Because as you’ve stated, my utterances were unsavoury. But I will first plead because there is a saying that it is only the foreigner that eats a blind fowl, I had no idea that when we say Gborbu-Wulomo, he is the overlord of the people. In my thoughts, he was some Kwaku Bonsam, a popular fetish priest kind of. And anyone who has followed me knows I am a human rights activist from my association with the Fix The Country demonstration. However, as a sitting chief myself, even if I have that casual relationship with my boss Kwadwo Dickson and he is later enstooled, it is no more about himself but rather the people he serves,” he addressed the council in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



In their letter extending an invitation to the presenter, Afrifa-Mensah was urged by the council to accord their summons with utmost respect.





The letter of invitation also noted that the outcome of the meeting could have far-reaching implications for both parties involved.



It is however not known what the final resolution of the council on the matter was following the admission of guilt by the presenter and his plea for forgiveness.





Radio personality Okatakyie Afrifa appeared before elders of the Nungua traditional area to render an apology for raining insults on live radio on Gborbu Wulormor over an alleged child marriage issue that arose during the Easter festive period. pic.twitter.com/bX0zcD174N — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) April 10, 2024

