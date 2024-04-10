I didn’t know Gborbu Wulomo was a ‘big man’ – Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah begs over alleged child marriage rant

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Morning show host of Angel FM, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has rendered an unqualified apology to the Nungua Traditional Council, the people of Nungua and the overlord of Gadangme State, Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse.



According to the outspoken presenter, he had no idea about the status of the traditional high priest when he went on a live radio rant over his alleged decision to marry a 12-year-old.



“If I claim to be a fighter for human rights and one day I wake up to the news that an MC officiating a programme says even my lord, Osei Tutu (Asantehene) is marrying a 12-year-old child, I would be so angry and I would say it the way I said it. However, at the time I was speaking on the matter, my understanding of Gborbu-Wulomo was that he was someone like Kwaku Bomsam [a fetish priest] because sitting here I didn’t know the Wulomo was the head of the Gadangme tribe. I thought it was the Mantse who was the head.



“So my understanding of who Gborbu-Wulomo was at the time of making those pronouncements was not that he was the overlord of the Gadangme Traditional Council…. So every Gadangme who is angered has a right to be angry,” he said.



Citing his reverence for traditional leadership, Afrifa-Mensah rendered an apology, noting that he has no interest in tribal squabbles.



“So I will base on that and apologise to the Gadangme community and Gborbu-Wulomo that per the misconception which the MC made the utterances was what I based on to make those statements in anger. I have respect for tradition and customs but at no point would we hide behind traditions and customs to do the wrong thing. That will not happen today or tomorrow, even if you put a gun to my head I will say it,” he said.



The Ga Traditional Council had earlier extended an invitation to the journalist to appear before the Traditional Council.



The invitation to the vociferous presenter by the elders follows Afrifa-Mensah’s alleged disparaging comments against Nuumo Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the Overlord of the Gadangme State, and King Odaifio Welentsi III, the Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area.



The meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11:00 am at the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse’s Palace, known locally as the Nungua Gborbu Koo Naa.



The comments were allegedly made during a radio programme on Angel FM.



Parts of the 'summons' read, “I have been instructed by the Elders of the Nungua Traditional Area to invite you to the palace concerning the false, unsavoury, and desecrating statements you made against Nuumo Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, and King Odaifio Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area, during a radio show at Angel FM,”.



The traditional elders have, however, urged the radio presenter to accord their summons with utmost respect.



The letter of invitation also noted that the outcome of the meeting could have far-reaching implications for both parties involved.







