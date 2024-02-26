What are the use of manifestos? - Prof. Agyeman-Duah advocates scrapping them

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former United Nations Senior Governance Advisor, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah has questioned the effectiveness of political parties' manifestos in Ghana's developmental structure.



He was emphatic in an interview with Joy News and monitored by Peacefmonline.com that political parties just use manifestos to lure electorates for votes rather than its purpose to develop.



“What is the use of the manifestos?” he questioned.



Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah wants a scrap of political party manifestos - he also argued that it is a ‘waste of time’.



“They [political parties] are more effective in running election than when they have to run a government. That is worrying,” he lamented.