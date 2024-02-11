What Kennedy Agyapong said about Bawumia's 'driver-mate' analogy in 2023

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

The 'driver, mate' analogy used by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is still being met with a lot of reaction from notable personalities in Ghana.



However, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong seems to have already given his reaction to the vice president's comment ahead of the lecture.



Dr Bawumia during his first major speech as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was to outline his vision for Ghana at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024, claimed that his role in the government is just like that of “driver’s mate".



Dr Bawumia further promised that if voted into “the driver’s seat,” he would pursue his vision and priorities.



However, in an interview with Oyerepa TV during the NPP presidential primaries in 2023, Kennedy Agyapong was asked the question whether Dr. Bawumia should also be blamed for the state of the economy as he wasn't in the "driving seat".



He replied by questioning why Dr Bawumia boldly questioned former vice president Amissah Arthur during his tenure but now seems to be avoiding any questioning of his performance in government.



He called for Dr Bawumia to go back to his days of commenting on the economy of Ghana as he used to when he was in opposition.



"I remember when he (Dr. Bawumia) asked former Vice President Amissah Arthur 170. Why is it that he, being in the same seat, can't be asked the same questions?



"Because of late, he doesn't even talk about the economy; all he talks about is digitalization.



"I want him to talk about it, I'm not saying he has failed or not. But with the way he was boldly talking about and criticising Mahama and the NDC, he should be bold to talk about the economy and show us what he has done for Ghanaians to assess him," he said.



Kennedy Agyapong further bemoaned the high taxation in the country and how it affected the prices of goods and services. especially in the hospitality industry.



"Taxes in this country are a lot, it's unheard of anywhere in the world. Hotels are so expensive in this country. You go to a hotel and you look at the charges and youre shocked. There are about 17 different charges on a single charge and you have to wonder what youre paying for," he lamented.



