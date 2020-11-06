Politics of Friday, 6 November 2020

What Ghanaians care about is stable power, not your so-called capacity expansion - John Boadu to NDC

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has hit back at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over claims that the Akufo-Addo government has been unable to increase the nation's power generation capacity.



According to John Boadu, there is no relevance in the NDC's criticism since having stable power, which he says the NPP government has achieved, is more fundamental to development than the generation capacity.



“Do we want megawatts or power stability? What is the essence of having megawatts and sleeping in darkness? What we needed was stable power and that is what we have been able to achieve within the last three and a half to four years that we have been power,” he stated in an interview with Okay FM on Friday, November 6, 2020.



In his view, what the average Ghanaian cares about most is having stable power and not necessarily knowing about the technicalities involved.



“The average Ghanaian doesn’t know the difference between GRIDCO and ECG or VRA. What we know is we need stable power and that has been possible under this government of Nana Akufo-Addo,” he added.



With the 2020 December polls closing in, the opposition NDC has been on a mission of highlighting the inefficiencies of the current government.



Among other things the NDC is accusing the Akufo-Addo government of failing to add up to the nation's power generation capacity, it came to meet.



In its defense, the NPP and the ruling government argue they have been able to ensure stability in power supply and have brought to an end the “dumsor” power crisis Ghanaians suffered for years under the John Mahama administration.

