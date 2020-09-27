General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

What Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S said at the burial of murdered Barbara Tommey

Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Dr. Barfuor Adjei Barwuah

The gruesome murder of 27-year-old Barbara Tommey in Orlando, Florida in the United States got many shaken.



Barbara who was shot multiple times by her estranged husband, Sylvester Ofori, died in the early hours of September 8, close to her business’ front doors.



A burial service was held in her honor and to lay her to rest, on Saturday September 26, 2020 and many, including the Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Dr. Barfuor Adjei Barwuah, were present.



Whilst condemning the tragic circumstances under which Barbara died, Mr. Barwah explained that his presence was necessitated by same.



“My being here is a little abnormal because it is not usual for the country and the President to be represented at every citizen’s funeral but it is the demonstrably unGhanaian way of Barbara’s exit that has made it necessary for one to be here today.



“I never had the privilege of meeting Barbara…but from what has been said so far, she must have been somebody worth knowing.



“It is that tragic way of her departure, that made it possible for me to come represent the President, the 33 million people of Ghana and all those who had goodwill, just to come and tell the family that we register our condolences,” he said.



Whilst pledging his support to assist the family in any way that is needed, he also called on all and sundry, to support the ‘bleeding’ family.



“For my part, as the nation’s representative, should it become necessary for any kind of support, I’m only a phone call away, in Washington D.C.



“I don’t suppose any of us came here specifically to say ‘poor Barbara’ because I don’t believe at this point, Barbara is one of the poor ones. For whatever she did, and whatever she didn’t do, I’m sure the good Lord will recognize her existence, contribution and support and give her the kind of support that she deserves.



“..If anybody deserves any kind of sympathy today, it happens to be mum, because she happens to be losing her biggest defence weapon. We will do the best we can, as an office, and as a country but maybe it is the warmth, kindness and Barbara’s own engagement in the community that should move you to support the family.



“I cannot say much to comfort even anybody because I may not have what it takes to provide a lot of comfort, but as you are here, I plead that you do all you can to make sure that the family doesn’t fall apart, that is what community is about,” he added.

