What Gabby Otchere-Darko said about Atta Mills’ reshuffle in 2011

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is being berated by a section of the public, following his reaction to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's reshuffle of his government, which was done on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



Gabby, in a tweet shared on February 15, 2024, commented specifically on the appointment of a new finance minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, to take over from Ken Ofori-Atta.



He praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the appointment of Dr Amin Adam, who he said had the right competencies to lead the finance ministry.



"Congratulations to Amin Adam. Ghana's president couldn't have found a more prepared, competent, humble and politically-conscious, personable replacement to take control of the country's finances than you. Reactions from the public suggest strong approval," his post read.



But some Ghanaians have been criticising Gabby for his reaction, making reference to a post he shared on January 4, 2011, after the late former President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, reshuffled his government.



Gabby, in his post on what used to be known as Twitter then (now X), indicated that the reshuffle was just to take the minds of Ghanaians off the increased cost of living.



“Deafening musical chairs: clever PR by govt to use reshuffle to drown public agitation and discussions on 30% fuel increases. Would it work?” he wrote.



Deafening musical chairs. Would it work? pic.twitter.com/Fb1dmDzIzV — Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) February 14, 2024

