Source: 3 News

‘Western Togoland’ suspected secessionists remanded

The 31 suspects were remanded by an Accra Circuit court

An Accra Circuit court has remanded all 31 suspects in the Friday alleged separatist disturbances into BNI custody for two weeks.



They are facing five provisional charges including conspiracy to attend prohibited meeting, unlawful gathering and rioting.



The plea of the accused persons was not taken when they appeared before circuit court two on Monday September 28.



They were charged with provisional charges of conspiracy to attend meeting of prohibited organization; unlawful gathering, gathering under prohibited name of organization and rioting.



The prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare asked the court to remand the accused persons to allow for further investigations into the Friday incident.



He argued that they were compelled by law to present them before her court knowing very well that she lacked the jurisdiction since the incident occurred in the Volta region.



Counsel for the 31 accused persons, Theophanous Donkor, opposed the prosecution.



According to him, the 48-hour provision has already been abused hence the plea of the accused must be taken.



The counsel further argued that the provisional charged preferred against the accused persons ruled out geographical jurisprudence of the case as adduced by the prosecution.



Theophanous Donkor ended his argument with a request for bail, insisting that the prosecution should have gone to a district court if it is genuinely mindful of jurisdiction.



But ASP Asare maintained that the bail should not be a consideration at this stage as it will compromise investigation.



Rosemary Baa Torsu granted the prosecution without taking into consideration of the argument of both parties.



She remanded all 31 accused persons including a 19-year-old girl into BNI custody to re-appear on Monday October 13 at 9.00am.



She further ordered the police and BNI to grant access to the counsels for the accused persons and also ensure their welfare whiles in detention.









