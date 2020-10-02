Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Western Togoland Rebellion: National Security Minister majoring in minors – Mahama

Albert Kan Dapaah, National Security Minister

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called out the Minister for National Security Albert Kan Dapaah for accompanying President Akufo-Addo to Kumasi for the commissioning of a compost plant instead of attending to secessionist violence in the Volta Region



Speaking on Government’s handling of the recent secessionists' disturbances in the Volta Region, John Dramani Mahama asserted that the Government has shown a lack of seriousness in dealing with the matter, saying that senior government officials rather chose to go commissioning projects instead of visiting the place.



“The Minister of National Security, when this thing [separatist violence] was very topical. He should have gone to the area to boost the morale of the security services there, instead, he was in Kumasi with the President commissioning a compost plant,” he said.



Mr Mahama added that the rumour has it that the attacks in the Volta Region being attributed to secessionists is a strategy by the governing NPP administration to be able to deploy security agencies into the region to intimidate voters



On 29th September 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accompanied by the Security Minister and other government officials commissioned an Integrated Composting and Recycling Plant at Adagya in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region.



The plant which costs $95-million with a capacity to process 2,400 tonnes of waste material into by-products daily, has been described as one of the biggest recycling plants in Africa.









