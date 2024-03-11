Western Regional Minister wins GH₵1m defamation suit against 'chief’, Multimedia Group

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

The Accra High Court, General Jurisdiction, has ruled against Nathaniel Dekyi, also known as Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV of Dompim Pepesa, in the Western Region, and the Multimedia Group Limited for defamation against the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, DailyguideNetwork.com reports.



Presided over by His Lordship Richard Apietu, the court awarded damages of GH¢1 million against the defendants in its ruling made in February this year.



The legal action was initiated by Darko-Mensah in October 2022, wherein he sued both defendants for defamation and sought a fine of GH¢1 million for defamatory statements made against him.



The writ of summons, filed on October 14, 2022, by Parkwood & Mossane, lawyers for the plaintiff, outlined the plaintiff's claim against the defendants.



According to Darko-Mensah, the first defendant, self-styled chief of Dompim Pepesa, made defamatory statements against him during an interview on the Joy FM Super Morning Show, owned and operated by the second defendant, the Multimedia Group Limited.



In the interview, the first defendant alleged that Darko-Mensah, along with two other government officials, was involved in illegal mining or "galamsey" activities in the Dompim Pepesa area of the Western Region.



Following the interview, the second defendant published the defamatory material on its website.



The plaintiff emphasized that these allegations were false, baseless, and unwarranted, damaging his reputation significantly.



Despite requests, the defendants refused to retract and apologize for the defamatory statements, indicating their persistence in the defamation unless compelled by the court.



Darko-Mensah highlighted his enviable reputation built over the years in his private, political, and professional life, underscoring the detrimental impact of the defendants' actions on his image.



The ruling by the Accra High Court underscores the seriousness of defamation and its consequences, serving as a warning to individuals and media entities against making false and damaging statements against others.



