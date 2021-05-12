Western Regional House of Chiefs registrar to blame for disputes, transfer him – Nsein chief demands

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: 3 News

The Omanhen of Nsein Traditional Area, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, has called for the immediate transfer of the Registrar of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Samuel Owusu Brempong, blaming him for the many chieftaincy disputes bedeviling the Western Region.



The Western Regional House of Chiefs is currently grappling with 39 chieftaincy disputes within its 16 paramountcy.



Even the presidency of the House is under dispute.



Many have blamed the underdevelopment of the Region on this and continue to call on the traditional leaders to resolve their issues.



At a stakeholders consultation meeting of the members at the House in Sekondi during a visit by the Energy Minister, accompanied by the Chieftaincy Minister as well as the Western Region Minister on Monday, May 10, the Paramount Chief of Nsein, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, called for the immediate transfer of the Registrar, Samuel Owusu Brempong.



“Many ministers criticize the chiefs for disputes but the blame should be directed at the registrars,” he insisted.



“Today, I state categorically that the Registrar Samuel Owusu Brempong’s time is up. He should be transferred to somewhere else.



“And whilst being transferred, the role he played in the Wassa Fiase Chieftaincy dispute should be investigated.



“Owusu Brempong is responsible for the chieftaincy dispute all these years. I wish you will form an investigative committee immediately he is transferred,” the Nsein Paramount Chief demanded.



He further called on the Chieftaincy Minister, Kojo Kum, to ensure that registrars of regional houses of chiefs are transferred every five years to help sanitize the institution.



“Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs, if you will be transparent in your work, we will help you.



“But you need to remove all the gossips from the Chieftaincy offices. Transfer anyone who has spent more than five years at the offices.”



Meanwhile, the Chieftaincy Minister has pledged his commitment to using his office to resolve chieftaincy disputes for development.



“Nobody benefits from disputes, apart from lawyers. As a Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, I want to give you my commitment that the over 42 disputes that are bedeviling this region are resolved during my time.“