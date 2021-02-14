General News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Western Region Council of State polls tie, run-off on Monday

Members of the previous council of state

There was a tie in the election to get a representative for the Western Region onto the Council of State.



Incumbent Eunice Jacqueline Buah polled 14 votes just as Ntori Bonkyi Akomea to push the elections into a run-off, scheduled for Monday, February 15.



The elections were held across the country’s 16 regions by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to get regional representatives for the Council.



In the Greater Accra Region, for instance, National Democratic Congress (NDC) founding member Enoch Teye Mensah emerged triumphant with a 100 per cent votes.



In the Western Region, five persons contested the position after Kwabena Dramani withdrew from the elections.



But after the polls on Friday, February 12, Ms Buah and Mr Akomea had 14 votes apiece.



Daniel Quayson, Nana Kwesi Itu, and Stephen Herbert Ocran had no votes.



