Western North Region vets 64 candidates for nine districts

Regional News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Western North Region has vetted sixty-four (64) candidates for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the nine districts in the area.



The aspirants were questioned by Regional Vetting Committee; the Regional Minister as Chairman, the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)as Member, National Representative, representative from the Presidency and a Constituency Representative.



In all, nine new aspirants are contesting for the position of the Chief Executive for the Regional capital, Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly.

They are; Golly Antwi-Boasiako, James Ahenkorah, Francis Xavier Andoh-Adjei, Peter Asante, Oliver Ntaadu, Emmanuel Fosu Nkuah, Benjamin Oppong, Matthew Benyin and Alex Akwesi Appiah.



The Aowin District saw Mr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi, the incumbent, Felix Foster Ackah, Robert Coffie-Amoako, Isaac Ofori, Isaac Brew, Edward Osei and Stephen Owusu Armah contesting while the Juaboso District had Francis Afanyo Kwaku, Godfred K. Agyei, Sakpaku Prosper, Affum Kroko Stephen, Afrishiah Bright, Maxwell Quansah, Frederick Mensah and Awuah Baffour Stephen as new entrants in the race.



For the Bia West District, Mr John Koah the incumbent, Yaw Owusu Philip, Gyebi Blay Bernard and Anthony Marshall Arpoh contested while Michael Gyamprah, Kofi Anane Korsah, Jerry Takyi-Mensah, Joseph Halifax Amandeh, Michael Adjei, Richmond Nkuah Kwarteng, Alfred Amoah, Paul Andoh and Emmanuel B. Nuakoh contested in the Bibiani District.



The Bodi District had Ignatius Akwasi Amankwa, Kennedy Amoah Mensah, Victor Nkrumah Arthur, Francis, Kwasi Atta-Owusu, Nti- Gyebi Padmore Yaw, Samuel Opoku Nyame and Amakye Joseph while the Bia East had Evans Amoah, Nicholas Kupog Yayin, Nana Nkuah Asante, Boamah Nimoh Anthony, Simon Goode Assefuah and Dickson Odame Ampomah giving themselves for the race.



The Akontombra District had Mr. Yawson Amoah, the incumbent, Alhaji Moro Sadiq, Adu Mensah Aaron, Frederick Coffie, James Mintah Adusei, Francis Kesse and Gloria Antwi-Adjei.



Suaman District had Mr. Christian Baah, the incumbent, Philip Kwabena Boahen, Eric Theophilus Tandoh, Kennedy Annor Ngyissah-Koah, Paul Boahen and Perpetual Abiaw racing for the position.