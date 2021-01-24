Regional News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: Daily Mail

West Gonja: Man kills self after stabbing two women in Nabori

A man from Nabori stabbed his sisters-in-law before stabbing himself

A man from Nabori in the West Gonja District shocked residents in the Savannah region when he knifed two of his sisters-in-law killing one, before stabbing himself.



Mwinwele David, a private security officer was confirmed dead moments after committing the crime.



One of the two victims also died at the scene while the other was receiving treatment at a health facility, the CNR reported.



An opinion leader who narrated the tragic incident told Accra’s Citi FM that: “This morning he took his wife and kid to the in-law’s house. He came back to the house and stabbed one of the brother’s wife. Took a motorbike which belongs to his senior brother and headed to the farm where he stabbed the brother’s wife at the farm. When he [the deceased man] was leaving to the farm, the first stabbed woman’s husband was trying to rush his wife to the hospital but then gave the police the information on the incident.”



The police have since taken over investigations and have invited some family members for questioning, dailymailgh.com later gathered.



The bodies of the deceased was yet to be released to the family for burial according to Islamic customs.