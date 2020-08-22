Regional News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

West Gonja Assembly takes steps to eradicate 'no furniture syndrome' in schools

The furniture is to be distributed to schools in the district

As part of measures to eradicate the agelong "no furniture adage" in our public schools, the West Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Savannah Region has procured and presented dual and mono desks to the Ghana Education Service Directorate for onwards distribution to schools in the district.



Under the leadership of Saeed Muhazu Jibreal, the assembly presented in all; 800 dual desks for the primary schools, 340 mono desks for the Junior High Schools, and 480 smaller chairs and tables for the KG schools.



Speaking at a short handing over ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Assembly, Saeed Muhazu Jibril said government and the assembly have since 2017 executed several infrastructure projects in the Municipality.



For the education sector, he disclosed that the assembly has constructed two Six-Unit Classroom blocks and Five Three-Unit classroom blocks for basic schools.



The government, he emphasized, also completed classroom blocks started under the previous regime at the Ndewura Jakpa Senior High Technical School with other projects including story buildings ongoing in the same school and the Damongo Senior High School.



According to him, the assembly has completed several educational projects abandoned by the previous government at the Damongo Agric College and other communities.



He announced that the assembly will absorb the cost of this year’s mock examination for all BECE candidates in the West Gonja Municipality.



The West Gonja Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Ferguson Akey, thanked the assembly for the timely intervention, assuring that, all schools in the municipality will have adequate furniture henceforth as a result of the donation.



He said the furniture will be distributed immediately to the needed schools as the government plans to reopen schools in full.

