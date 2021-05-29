West Akyem NCCE intensifies campaign on responsibilities of citizens

Regional News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education(NCCE) has begun its annual citizenship week celebration in West Akyem Municipal to educate young Ghanaians, especially pupils at basic school levels on their responsibilities as citizens in building a democratic nation.



The NCCE introduced the Citizenship Week Celebration as part of the annual Constitution Week, which started in 2012.



The celebration provides a platform for people in leadership positions and accomplished citizens to interact and impact the virtues of good citizenship to pupils and students.



This year’s celebration on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first” focuses on inculcating into the pupils the values of citizenship and reminding them of the role they could play to build a strong, vibrant and democratic Ghana.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Modesta Annie Sapaty, NCCE Municipal Director of West Akyem, said the school as an institution had a crucial role to play in building community cohesion to ensure these goals were achieved.



She said 26 basic schools were selected for this year’s celebrations.



Week-long activities are being organized under the NCCE’s continuous drive to “catch them young” even in abnormal times.



Mr David Mensah Atakora, a journalist, urged pupils and students to choose their future career and role models as early as possible.



He noted that to be successful in life, every student should start working towards their career goals by interacting and learning from their role models.



Mr Godfred Aquino, a staff of the Salvation Army School in West Akim, called for a syllabus that exposed kids to more practical lessons.



He said, "Since children are the future leaders, it is only right to catch them young just as the NCCE requires."



The NCCE’s vision is to be an effective independent governance institution, delivering civic education to all Ghanaians and working towards sustaining Ghana’s democracy.



This year’s celebration is a call to citizenship, both young and old, to put Ghana first in everything they do.



It focuses on instilling and promoting national cohesion among Ghanaians as enshrined in Article 35(5) of the country's constitution.