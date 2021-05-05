Wesley Girls fasting impasse: Remain calm as we work to cordially resolve the matter – Muslim caucus

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The Muslim caucus in Parliament has asked Muslims “to exercise self-restraint and goodwill” in face of the pending Ramadan fasting impasse at the Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast.



A statement signed by the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Asawase Constituency, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka indicated that while the issue is still being deliberated on the Muslim Caucus and Muslim stakeholders were taken aback by a statement issued by the Methodist Church yesterday.



“The statement appeared to be a response to the directives given by the Ghana Education Service. The leadership of the Muslim stakeholders under patronage of the National Chief Imam is still waiting to hear from the leadership of the Methodist Church on the outcome of the meeting as we were assured,” the Muslim caucus’ statement said.



The Methodist Church rejected a directive from the Ghana Education Service (GES), permitting Muslims in the Wesley Girls’ High School and other schools to observe the Ramadan fast.



The statement therefore appealed to “the good people of Ghana and the Muslim Ummah particularly our Muslim students and youth, to continue to remain calm as Muslim leadership continue to engage all stakeholders connected to the matter including the Methodist Church of Ghana, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to cordially resolve the matter in the interest of our country.



“Ghana has been an oasis of peace within the sub-region and indeed across Africa due to the peaceful co-existence and mutual respect that exist among various religious groups in the country, and especially between Muslims and Christians”.



The statement added: “We also wish to entreat fellow Ghanaians, especially our non-Muslim brethren who wish to comment on the matter publicly to exercise restraints in their choice of words and avoid politicizing this matter of genuine concern to Ghanaian Muslims in the interest of peace and harmony”.



The Muslim Caucus however expressed confidence in the leadership of the Methodist Church, the Minister of Education and the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service together with the Board of Wesley Girls High School to resolve the issue without allowing it to degenerate into anything untoward.



Read full statement below:



MUSLIM CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT OF GHANA



PRESS RELEASE ON THE WESLEY GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL MUSLIM FASTING IMPASSE



The Muslim Caucus in Parliament of Ghana and Muslim Stakeholders under the able leadership of the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Dr Usman Nuhu Sharubutu wish to entreat the Muslim Ummah and the good people of Ghana to continue to exercise self-restraint and goodwill in face of the pending Muslim fasting impasse at the Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast. As indicated in our earlier press statement, the Caucus together with representatives of stakeholders of the Muslim community met with the leadership of the Methodist Church and had cordial discussion on the matter. We were then assured by the Presiding Bishop Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo and his team that the church will meet the board of the school and the Ghana Education Service to resolve the matter and subsequently inform us about the outcome.



Subsequently, the Ghana Education Service (GES) issued a statement dated 1st May, 2021 giving middle-path directives which although does not satisfactorily resolve our concern but is accepted in the interest of peace. However, the Caucus and leadership of the Muslim community led by the National Chief Imam were taken aback with a statement purported to have come from the Methodist Church dated 4th May, 2021 and signed by the Administrative Bishop The Rt. Rev.



Michael A. Bossman. The statement appeared to be a response to the directives given by the Ghana Education Service. The leadership of the Muslim stakeholders under patronage of the National Chief Imam is still waiting to hear from the leadership of the Methodist Church on the outcome of the meeting as we were assured.



We wish to appeal to the good people of Ghana and the Muslim Ummah particularly our Muslim students and youth, to continue to remain calm as Muslim leadership continue to engage all stakeholders connected to the matter including the Methodist Church of Ghana, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to cordially resolve the matter in the interest of our country. Ghana has been an oasis of peace within the sub-region and indeed across Africa due to the peaceful co-existence and mutual respect that exist among various religious groups in the country, and especially between Muslims and Christians. We also wish to entreat fellow Ghanaians, especially our non-Muslim brethren who wish to comment on the matter publicly to exercise restraints in their choice of words and avoid politicizing this matter of genuine concern to Ghanaian Muslims in the interest of peace and harmony



Needless to say that we still have confidence in the leadership of the Methodist Church, the Minister of Education and the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service together with the Board of Wesley Girls High School to resolve the issue without allowing it to degenerate into anything untoward. God bless us all and bless our homeland Ghana.



Hon. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka (MP)



FOR: Muslim Caucus in Parliament



5th May, 2021