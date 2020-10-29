General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

We would build a just, inclusive society – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Con

The vice-presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has assured voters in the Volta region that her party is committed to creating an equal, just and inclusive society if voted into power at the December 7, polls.



According to the NDC runningmate, the NDC has a track record of ensuring that every part of the country receives some level of attention as far as developmental projects are concerned anytime they are in government.



Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Tongu areas in Juapong on Tuesday, 27th October, 2020 as part of her three-day tour of the Volta region, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang entreated the people to vote and bring the NDC back to power.



She said, “…but the more important point I want to raise is the subject of peace. No one should be leaving in their own country feeling afraid; we shouldn’t be living in our own country feeling intimidated, very nervous. We shouldn’t be living in our own country afraid to express our views on what is going on, this is the peace we are bringing. You know that during President Mahama’s time none of these was happening; you could express yourself, in fact, we even overexposed ourselves and some of us went overboard and used languages that were not acceptable.”



She added that “Politics is not about insults, it’s not about being arrogant, it’s not about intimidating people, it’s not about taking everything to yourself, no, the people give you the power so you return the power to them by removing the problems that they have. So if it’s the problem of education, you make an effort, if it’s the issue of health, you know which government comes to build hospitals, schools, roads and the many other infrastructure you see across the country”.



“What we are promising is to build a united, just, equal and an inclusive Ghanaian society that would demonstrate that every one of you matters; the okada man matters, the chiefs matter, each and everyone of us matter, as far as distribution of developmental projects are concerned,” she stressed.



Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang further urged the people to commit themselves to working relentlessly to get the NDC back to power in order to ensure that work resumes on all abandoned projects from the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



As part of her 3-day campaign tour of the Volta region, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, also met with teacher trade unions in Ho to explain the NDC’s people’s manifesto and most importantly, the party’s plans for teachers and all other educational workers.



She has also been engaging Traditional Authorities and other professional and interest groups in a bid to canvass votes for the party ahead of the polls.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.