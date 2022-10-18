We will work with Ghana to protect mining sector – Colombian ambassador to Jinapor

General News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Acting Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, Claudia Milena Vaca on Monday, 17th October 2022, paid a courtesy call to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.



She said her visit was to reiterate the interest of the Colombian country working in collaboration with Ghana on protecting the mining sector as an important driving force, the environment and human rights.



She hoped that as members of international platforms where such issues are discussed, the already existing relationship between the two countries will be further strengthened through better collaboration.



For his part, Mr. Jinapor touted the efforts of the government in protecting natural resources and the environment.



He thanked the Ambassador for their long-standing friendship and collaboration and called for stronger and enhanced economic ties between both countries.