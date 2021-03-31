We will weather the storm - Minority Leader

Politics of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has vouched for the determination of the caucus to hold the Akufo-Addo-led government accountable and to ensure that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) returns to power at the end of 2024.



He was answering questions on recent developments on the front of the Minority, the latest being the resignation of Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee.



In a letter to announce his decision to the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who is also a member of the NDC, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa said “the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle”.



The former Deputy Education Minister stated that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.

Many believe the decision was as a result of the approval of some Ministers-designate including Ken Ofori-Atta, who was approved by consensus last Monday.



Some party members have seen this as betrayal, having directly blamed the Minister of Finance of 2017 to 2021 for the economic woes of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term.



Speaking to journalists on all these issues, Haruna Iddrisu said their primary responsibility in the House is “to hold the Nana Akufo-Addo government accountable and to lead the party to victory in 2024”.



“Whatever storm it is, we will weather it.”



On the hint of a possible reshuffle of the leadership of the Minority in Parliament, the Tamale South MP stressed: “The party at any time will discuss that with the Caucus and Parliament will make a determination of that matter.



“Don’t forget I am in Parliament in my own right as elected Member of Parliament of Tamale South.”