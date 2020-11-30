Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

We will vote for an MP who gives us hospitals and SHS – Asin South residents

Ghana goes to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020

Residents living in the Asin South Constituency in the Central Region have revealed that they will vote for a candidate who is capable of building hospitals and a Senior High School for them.



The Asin South Constituency is represented in Parliament by the New Patriotic Party’s John Ntim Fordjour but some constituents say they cannot boast of a Senior High School and a community hospital.



Due to this, the electorates have vowed to vote into power a Member of Parliament who will improve access to education and expand health infrastructure in the constituency.



“We need developmental projects in this constituency like hospitals and senior high schools as well as healthcare professionals,” a resident told TV3.



Another person who shared the same sentiments said, “We don’t have SHS, police station, clinic and any form of employment. There are no dust bins to improve sanitation.” Another electorate also added, “In this modern-day all the communities have schools, but when you come to Asin there is no school. We have CHPS compound only in Asin but not in Odumasi and Sibinsu.”



However, the MP for the area, John Ntim Fordjour stated that there has been an improvement in the constituency since students do not have to compromise quality education by using stones as a computer mouse.



“Children in my constituency were being taught ICT with stones, improvising stones for a mouse. So we put up 12 ICT labs. We’ve institutionalized CHPS compounds that were only built and thinking of resourcing them,” the incumbent stated.



But the National Democratic Congresses aspirant, Nicholas Nana Baffoe, disclosed that he will continue the developmental projects that have stalled in the constituency since the change of power if he gets the nod.



He stated, “There’s nothing coming out of the NPP, so it’s about time that we get someone who is serious and competent. If voted, I will set up something like a GETFUND to help high school graduates who wish to rewrite the WASSCE exams and whoever gains admission to school I will help pay it.”





