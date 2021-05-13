We will take extraordinary measures to halt galamsey - Jinapor

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Starr FM

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has defended the burning of excavators belonging to illegal miners seized by the military as the country continues its renewed fight against galamsey.



According to him, Galamsey is an extraordinary problem that requires that extraordinary measures must be taken.



Mr Jinapor made the submission during a debate on the decommissioning and demobilization of excavators.



According to him, “when a country is confronted with extraordinary problems, extraordinary measures are to be deployed. The use of excavators for mining on our water bodies is an extraordinary problem, which requires extraordinary measures to deal with it.”



He said further “I reiterate our unwavering commitment to getting on with this national crusade without fear or favor, blind to partisan political coloration blind to status in society. And with an absolute dedication, steeped in the highest sense of integrity, together with God on our side, we must and will present our environment. May God bless us.”



He called on all the stakeholders including the political parties to help fight the menace.



He noted that the measures put in place have started yielding results as some of the river bodies have started to recover.



Meanwhile, some Chiefs in the Central region have urged the government to stop burning their excavators and rather use them to fix the deplorable roads in the region.



According to the Chiefs, the burning of excavators seized by the anti-galamsey taskforce won’t solve the galamsey menace the country is facing.



Speaking to EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the Ankobeahen of Twifu Atti-Mokwa Traditional Area who also doubles as the Odikro of Twifu Ntafrewaso, Nana Gyamera Akoto II said, the Minister for Lands and Resources should explain the rationale behind the burning of excavators.



“As a Chief, I think burning down excavators which have been hugely invested in is madness and shouldn’t be encouraged in this country.”