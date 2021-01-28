General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

We will succeed together - Annor-Dompreh to Nsawam-Adoagyiri residents

Annor-Dompreh addressing some of his constituents

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called on his constituents to join hands in pushing a collective course that will ensure the development of the area.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh visited several communities in his constituency on Tuesday as part of his thank you tour after being re-elected as MP and it was at one of the communities that he made the call.



Speaking to the residents, the Majority Chief Whip said: “I have a lot more to do in the next 4 years. With your support, I am hopeful we will succeed together."



In all the MP visited communities including Boahenekrom, Asikabew, Otu Kwadwo and Odeikrom; all communities in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency to express appreciation to his constituents for believing in him and renewing his mandate and that of the President.



Residents of the communities, whiles accepting the MPs gratitude, appreciated his efforts in addressing their challenges and pledged their unflinching support for him and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government in the next four years.



Having first been elected MP of Nsawam-Adoagyiri in 2012, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has won all two parliamentary elections that has preceded his first term and is now a third term MP having secured victory in the 2020 elections on the ticket of his party, the New Patriotic Party.



