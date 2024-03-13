We will strengthen NHIS when we gain power - Mahama

Health News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has stated his party's commitment to strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), particularly its maternal aspect, if elected in the upcoming general elections.



He emphasized the NDC's dedication to ensuring the NHIS functions properly, providing top-notch healthcare to all citizens.



He made this statement during a meeting with Church Leaders in Tema East, as part of his Building Ghana Tour in Greater Accra on March 12 2024.





Mahama took a swipe at the claim of lack of funding from the present government, contending that it has resulted in NHIS members encountering difficulties in accessing healthcare services without additional fees.



The flagbearer stated, “The basic problem is that the NHIS has almost collapsed. This government is not paying money into the scheme. And once the scheme doesn’t get money, they also cannot pay the facilities for the claims that they make. And so they are forced to charge the patients when the patients come.



“Or else, all they will do is give you a folder, you go and see the doctor. That is the only service you get. For everything else, you have to go outside and pay with cash to get. And so it looks like we are coming back to the cash and carry days. And so what we will do is we will strengthen the NHIS again so that it can give the services that it was designed to give,” he added.



Mahama highlighted on the neglect that has reduced the effectiveness of the scheme.



He said, "NHIS is suffering that enough money is not going into the fund, so most of the places are not able to give the service they are supposed to because NHIS is not reimbursing them."





