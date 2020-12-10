General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

We will regain Ghana’s economic reputation – Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised his resolve to improve the country’s economic stature in his next administration.



Delivering his acceptance speech on Wednesday, after the Electoral Commission had declared him the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Mr. Akufo-Addo was hopeful that stringent measures will be enforced to regain Ghana’s economic reputation.



He, however, warned NPP supporters to be moderate while they jubilate over the party’s victory.



According to him, there is no need for party faithful to be aggressive, but rather, they must remain calm, be of good character, and be sensitive to public order and safety.



Akufo-Addo, 76, was declared the winner of Ghana’s 2020 polls after defeating 11 other candidates who were challenging him for the highest political office in the country.



He secured 6,730,413 votes whilst his closest contender, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress secured 6,214,889 votes.



Some of his contenders in the election, even before the official announcement by the Electoral Commission, congratulated him for ‘winning’



Meanwhile, the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, has accused the government of attempting to ‘steal’ the election.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.