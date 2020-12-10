General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

We will recapture our parliamentary seats from the NDC with hard work – Akufo-Addo vows

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) undoubtedly suffered a greater defeat by losing more than thirty (30) of their parliamentary seats to the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress with one going to an Independent candidate.



On the back of this development, President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised party supporters that his administration will work effortlessly in the next four years to ensure that they recapture all fallen parliamentary seats across the constituencies.



Speaking at his residence after his official declaration as president-elect, Nana Addo promised to do his best to overturn the situation come 2024.



“I want to assure you that, we will recapture all our parliamentary seats from the NDC. We will take it back with hard work and it all starts now. We will efficiently work in the next four years given us.”



Notwithstanding, the ruling party says it will challenge the result of some parliamentary elections including the Savelugu constituency results that went in favour of the NDC.



Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.













