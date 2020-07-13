Politics of Monday, 13 July 2020

We will protect ourselves if you fail to protect us - Western North NDC

Leadership of the party in the region say their supporters are being intimidated

Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western North region has issued a warning to the security agencies to protect them from NPP thugs harassing and intimidating their supporters in the ongoing voters registration exercise or they would be forced to protect themselves.



According to the NDC, there have been numerous complaints from their camp to the security personnel deployed to the region to maintain peace in the registration exercise but nothing has been done.



Rather they say, they are teaming up with NPP to intimidate their supporters in their strongholds to scare them from registering, a situation they have described as voter suppression.



Addressing the media, the regional communications officer Sam Jerome said the attacks on them are as a result of their attempts to resist the NPP's efforts to bus people to NDC strongholds to register. Describing themselves as a peace-loving political party, they have decided not to take the law into their own hands but use the appropriate channel to address their grievances.



“During the first and second phase of the registration, there were numerous acts of violence meted out to our supporters in the region by NPP affiliated thugs but the police especially had shown less interest of arresting these ‘criminals’. The NPP Parliamentary candidate for Suaman Dadieso constituency is one person who hired thugs to frustrate NDC members from registering, a situation we find unacceptable and if it doesn’t stop we will advise ourselves accordingly” he noted.



There has been violence in some registration centers across the country between the two main political parties NPP and NDC since the commencement of the registration last month.

