We will let your children marry individuals from the LGBT+ community – Charles Owusu tells Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh

A former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has criticized Ghanaian human rights activist and member of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Takyiwaa Manuh.



The criticism comes after Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh threatened legal action against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should he sign the anti-LGBT+ bill into law.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on March 1, 2024, Charles Owusu, responding to the activist's remarks, dismissed her threats, asserting that there is nothing she can do to prevent the enactment of the bill.



Owusu stated that if the bill faces legal challenges and the court rules in favour of those against it, measures will be initiated to ensure that children of the likes of Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh and those against the bill partner with members of the LGBT+ community. He emphasised that such a move would be in line with the activist's stance against the bill.



"Professor Takyiwaa has stated that she would be surprised if the president signs the anti-LGBT+ bill into law… the president has already signed it, so she can do whatever she wants.



“She mentioned that she would go to court and who is she telling? If you want to murder someone, you do not need to inform anyone. If he signs, go to court.



“When you go to court, we will start with your daughters and sons, for the men to marry the men and women to marry the women, because that is what you want. So, we will start that with you... the president will sign, and they can go to hell,” he said.



The Bill currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT+) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of these acts bearing a three to five-year jail term.



The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.







