We will head to the Supreme Court if president assents anti-LGBTQI+ Bill – CHRAJ warns

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced its decision to head to the Supreme Court if President Akufo-Addo assents to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by Parliament.



In a press release, Matthew Miller, spokesperson of the State Department, indicated that the bill would threaten all Ghanaians’ constitutionally protected freedoms of speech, press, and assembly.



“The bill would also undermine Ghana’s valuable public health, media and civic spaces, and economy. International business coalitions have already stated that such discrimination in Ghana would harm business and economic growth in the country,” the statement added.



The bill imposes a prison sentence of up to three years for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTQ+.



It also imposes a maximum five-year jail term for persons who will advocate or fund LGBTQ+ activities.



CHRAJ stressed the need for the president not to assent to the bill since it is unconstitutional.



Meanwhile, Commissioner of CHRAJ Joseph Whittal has announced that the state institution would support or lead any move to the Supreme Court if the bill is approved.



“We can’t just get up and throw them [LGBTQ persons] out and say, we don’t need them. Your culture gave birth to these people. You need to protect them as well. It’s early days, yes, but I can imagine that we will be close to joining such groups or even taking the lead,” he said.