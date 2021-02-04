Politics of Thursday, 4 February 2021

We will experience some challenges with the speaker – NPP MP reveals

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Member of Parliament for the Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti region, , Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, has asserted that there are inevitable challenges that is set to occur as the current Speaker of Parliament was formerly an MP on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Explaining what the challenge may be, he noted that while the Speaker may make certain decisions devoid of partisan leanings, some may read political meanings into his decisions.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he expressed: “In the eight parliament one challenge is that once we have a speaker who is traditionally not from the governing party, people will begin to read political meanings into whatever he is saying. I am not saying that the speaker may be bias but even if he has good intentions for his decisions, people may still associate his decision to where he leans politically”.



He furthered that since this was the first time Ghana has had a Speaker from a political party, other than the party in Government, the suspicion of favoring his party is to be expected.



Dr. Emmanuel Marfo shared that while all political parties may have the desire to solve national problems, the approaches may be different. And that, he believes could bring the conflict between the Government in power and the Speaker from the opposition party.” So in terms of ideology the Speaker and the Government are on different paths,” he added.



Meanwhile, he has admitted that the responsibility lies on the MPs to trust that whatever decision the Speaker of Parliament takes is for the benefit of all Ghanaians. “As an NPP MP the onus lies on me to have the faith in the Speaker that his decisions are made with good intent,” he added.



On 7th January 2021, the former Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin was elected as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



Mr. Bagbin, who was the Second Deputy Speaker in the previous Parliament won the elections with 138 votes.



His only contender, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye polled 136 votes.