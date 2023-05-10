We will do the right thing when IMF deal goes through - Economist

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economist, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour has stated that after the current crisis that Ghana is going through, there would be a change in attitude when the financial support being sought from the International Monetary Fund goes through.



According to her, she is optimistic that Ghana has learned valuable lessons from the current economic crisis.



She added that the government must show fiscal discipline and also embark on rigorous revenue mobilisation to drive down the debt levels.



“We have gone through an unexpected term. For instance, through the current challenges, external shocks, and also because of the way we have managed affairs internally. I believe that it is important as a country to work on our revenue mobilisation drive to increase revenue generation domestically,” she was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Dr. Twumasi added that she is hopeful that the IMF deal may help Ghana to tread cautiously.



“As we are all anxiously waiting for the IMF programme, once we get this deal, hopefully, we will do the right thing. We should not find ourselves back in this precarious situation at any point in the future,” she added.



SSD/DA