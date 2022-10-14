We will deliver - Dome-Kitase Road contractor assures of completion in 14 months

Regional News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Although it is expected to complete the 23-kilometre Dome-Kitase Road project in twenty-four months, First Sky Construction Limited, the construction firm undertaking the project, has assured that the project will be completed within fourteen months.



According to Eric Seddy Kutortse, Chairman of the company who gave the assurance, it will work assiduously day and night without compromising the quality and integrity of the project to facilitate human and vehicular movement.



“This project has 24 months duration, we are one and half months into the 24 months. Our assurance is that with the pace at which we are going, we are sure that we will deliver this project within 14 months, within 14 months we will have it done,” Mr. Kutortse told Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, during an inspection.



Kwesi Amoako-Attah signed a contract with First Sky Limited, a local construction company in Accra, for the rehabilitation of the 23-km Dome-Kitase Road.



The $35 million project will start from the Dome Roundabout in the Greater Accra Region and end at Kitase, near Peduase in the Eastern Region.



“The project starts from the Dome Roundabout in the Greater Accra Region and ends at Kitase in the Eastern Region. The Project, estimated to cost $35 million is being funded by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the Government of Ghana,” the ministry announced.



“The Road will serve as an alternative route to Peduase and Akuapem enclave and one of the prestigious Universities in the country, the Ashesi University,” it added.



Barely two months after works began, Kutortse during the tour with the minister said it had completed 97 percent of all land clearing while filling to formation was 15 percent complete, adding that excavation and cut to formation was also 16 percent complete.



He added that scarification and formation were 16 percent complete, three percent of 600*600mm U-drains had been constructed with 41 percent of pipe culvert also constructed.



“What we are doing currently is that, we are improving the vertical alignment of the road by cutting to formation and we have almost 250,000 cutting to be done and if that is completed the project will be almost 30 percent and per our programme, by the end of this month we will cut the entire road to formation,” he said.



He added that: “Currently, we have also started the construction of U-drain, we’ve started also the culvert, we have only about eight culverts, we have constructed two already.”



Impressed about the progress of work and speaking briefly to the media after the tour, the Minister, who was in the company of Mr. Stephen Jalulah, Deputy Minister of Roads; Dr. Abass Awolu, Chief Director of the Ministry; Mr. Christian Nti, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Highways Authority (GHA); Mr. Roosevelt Otu, Director, Department of Feeder Roads and other directors of the GHA, officials of the Urban Roads and several others said: “just under two months of work, and with the level of world-class equipment and human resource mobilization I have seen today, First Sky Construction Ltd is comparable to any world-class construction firm in the world”.



He further emphasized that from his quiet briefings with technical engineers from the Ministry up to the level of the Chief Director, the feedback is that the construction is according to specifications.



