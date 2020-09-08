Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Class FM

We will construct a domestic airport in Upper East region - Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says his next administration will see to the construction of a domestic airport in the Upper East region.



Mr Mahama stated that the land earmarked for the construction was secured during his tenure as president, adding that, when voted into power in the December polls, the construction will take effect.



Mr Mahama said: “We will construct a domestic airport in the Upper East region.



“The land was secured when I was President and so we will continue with it,” he said.



He made this known at the Party’s manifesto launch at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday, 7 September 2020.



The former President also stated that as part of the 'Big Push' infrastructural plan, the Kumasi Airport will be upgraded to enable it accommodate bigger aircraft.



He also said that some markets across the country such as the Aflao, Techiman and Nima markets will be designed to take the form of a mini-Kejetia module market.



Mr Mahama stated that the 2020 People’s Manifesto is “a social contract” to the NDC has with the people of Ghana, that will create equal opportunities for all.





