'We were promised one million dollars to stop demo' - FixTheCountry advocates makes shocking allegation

Advocates of the FixTheCountry movement made a shocking allegation that they were offered a staggering one million dollars to halt the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.



The allegation, made through the official FixTheCountry Twitter account, sheds light on the efforts made to thwart the protest.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organized by Democracy Hub faced a severe setback as police arrested protesters who had gathered to express their grievances.



The #OccupyJulorbi protest had initially commenced despite the police-secured injunction, with the organizers emphasizing that they had not received formal notification of the court order.



Reacting to this development in a tweet posted by the FixTheCountry Twitter account, the group stated, "Since they want it this way we will talk. The cabinet promised us $1 million if only we can stop the demonstration. We rejected! We want a better Ghana."



The FixTheCountry movement has been a prominent force advocating for positive change and improvements in various aspects of the Ghanaian society.



This development unfolded after the protesters defied a police injunction issued just one day prior to the event.



A video circulating on social media featured Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the arrested individuals, who said, "We have just been arrested and taken to the police headquarters. We will provide legal assistance to all those who have been arrested today. This is not democracy."



Another video was that of Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo who accused personnel of the Ghana Police Service of brutalizing her along with other protestors at the widely participated anti-government demonstration, #OccupyJulorbiHouse.



In an audio heard by GhanaWeb during a Twitter space on Thursday, Bridget Otoo lambasted the police personnel at the Accra Regional Command for brutalizing innocent protestors and cocking their guns at them.



“You are cocking your guns, you are cocking your guns! Try it!” Bridget Otoo said.



This refusal to halt their peaceful march culminated in the police taking action.





Since they want it this way we will talk . The cabinet promised us $1 million if only we can stop the demonstration. We rejected! We want a better Ghana ???????????? — #Fixthecountry (@Ghfixthecountry) September 21, 2023

