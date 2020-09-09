Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

We were commissioning projects, you’re now cutting sods - MP jabs Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Agbodza Governs

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Agbodza Governs has ridiculed President Akufo-Addo over the latter’s recent sod-cutting activities.



The MP who is also a spokesperson for the NDC on infrastructure said the NDC was commissioning projects in the run-up to the December 7 general elections but the NPP is now cutting sod for projects.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he opined that since the late Nkrumah’s era, it is only the NDC that has massively invested in infrastructure.



The massive investments made in the health sector by the previous NDC government he said helped this administration to manage the outbreak of the coronavirus.



Mr. Governs was of the view that Ghana would have witnessed worst covid-19 situations if not for the commitment made the NDC in the health sector.



"The commitment to invest in infrastructure comes with huge benefits, when you invest in infrastructure, it creates the opportunity for economic activities,” he added.



The legislator said the new NDC government will invest heavily in infrastructure by allocating $2 billion in education infrastructure to solve the double-track system under the free senior high school policy.



According to him, because the NPP has failed in the area of infrastructure, it has created artificial jobs such as the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).



In terms of where they will get the money from, the MP said the new NDC government will cut down on spending, reduce the number of appointees, use the infrastructure fund and other sources to fund their projects.

