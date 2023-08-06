We were close until he died - Popular software engineer opens up on relationship with JJ Rawlings

General News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Software programmer, David Nana Kwamena Bolton, has said he had a very close relationship with the late Jerry John Rawlings before his demise.



According to him, the late JJ Rawlings played a fatherly role in his life when he relocated to Ghana from the United Kingdom.



He stated that though the former president played a role in his relocation to Ghana, he does not regret taking that bold step.



When asked by the host of Time with the Stars on CTV his relationship with the late JJ Rawlings, the sound engineer said, "He was my father basically...up until the day he died, we were close and I guess that is one main reason why I don't regret coming here because I got to see a whole different value system in life."



He recounted his first meeting with the former president in the Castle at Osu where he had the opportunity to explain the use of technology to him in simple words.



David Nana Kwamena Bolton stated that the late JJ Rawlings was elated and impressed by how he did that effortlessly.



"When I came to Ghana and I met him at the Castle...and then I sat down with him with PV Obeng, GTV were there, it was a huge thing. I took out my medical system and explained it to him and he said nobody has ever explained technology to me where I can understand it. Then he said no, you have to stay," he said.



73-year-old Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, after battling short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



He was buried at the military cemetery in Accra on January 27, 2021.



