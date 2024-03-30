We want to see the trains you promised - Obiri Boahen to government

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has voiced concern over the nation's road safety crisis.



The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has reported a staggering 2,260 recorded traffic crashes involving 3,910 vehicles within the first two months of 2024 alone.



These accidents, according to the NRSA have claimed the lives of 369 individuals, left 2,552 injured and resulted in 381 pedestrian knockdowns.



Commenting on such developments, Nana Obiri Boahen emphasized the urgent need to address Ghana's inadequate road infrastructure.



“It is quite tragic and unsettling to live in a nation where accidents have claimed the lives of this many people in just two months.



“People are concerned about the standoff between the presidency and the parliament, but we are not addressing our inadequate road system,” wontumionline.com quoted him to have said in an interview.



Drawing attention to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's pledge to revitalize the railway sector and construct a first-rate railway network, Boahen asserted that such infrastructure projects could significantly mitigate the risk of accidents on Ghana's roads.



He therefore called on the government to hasten steps and make such a promise a reality.



“We want to see the trains. NPP has built more infrastructure in terms of roads than any government but we want to see the trains,” he added.



President Akufo-Akufo-Addo promised to revamp the railway sector by building a first-class railway network in Ghana.



The President made the promise when he addressed some workers of the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRWCL) in Tema in 2019 but the citizens are yet to see the first-class railway network.



