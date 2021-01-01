General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: 3 News

We want justice to triumph – Minority to American and British partners

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu having a discussion with partners from UK and America

The Minority in Parliament has told their American and British partners that they want justice to triumph regarding the petition against the results of the elections.



They presented their evidence to the partners explaining to them the reasons for their rejection of the results of the polls as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa.



After that engagement, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a tweet that “The NDC Parliamentary Caucus avails itself of this opportunity to convey special new year wishes in advance. Let us all never give up on hope. Justice shall triumph!”



He added “As part of the NDC Parliamentary Caucus series of transparent engagements on our fundamental concerns about the flawed December 7, 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, we held a session with our American and British international partners in Parliament yesterday.”



“The Caucus under the distinguished leadership of Leader Haruna Iddrisu and Second Deputy Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin presented evidence and the basis for the NDC’s rejection of the multiple results declared by the EC for the presidential contest and the dubious parliamentary,” the former Deputy Education Minister added.





caucus under the distinguished leadership of Leader Haruna Iddrisu and Second Deputy Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin presented evidence and the basis for the NDC’s rejection of the multiple results declared by the EC for the presidential contest and the dubious parliamentary pic.twitter.com/u8KIiyOy9P — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) December 31, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.