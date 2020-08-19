General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

We’ve transformed lives with our massive projects - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has indicated that infrastructure is one of the prime movers of development and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has performed massively in that sector.



According to him, in a space of 3 years and 8 months, the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has embarked on massive infrastructural projects and expansions.



These projects he opined have contributed immensely to bettering the lives of Ghanaians.



He was reacting to the presentation delivered yesterday by the Vice President of the Republic Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In all, the government says it has 17,334 infrastructural projects executed since given the mandate.



He expressed his sincere gratitude to the Office of the Vice President, Colleague Ministers, MMDCE’s, and relevant state institutions who helped organize such a memorable event.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the current NPP administration in executing its infrastructure agenda focused on delivering the best value for money for all of its projects.



He asserted that the projects are not only massive but inclusive and no government has achieved as much as compared to the Nana Addo led government Ghana’s history.



During his presentation of the Akufo-Addo government’s infrastructure record on Tuesday the Vice President said the record of the NDC cannot be compared to that of the NPP because most of their projects we’re completed during the second term of the NDC.



He described as outrageous the cost of projects by the NDC saying the NPP used less to embark on more infrastructure projects nationwide.



He said while the NPP government is constructing four major interchanges; Tema, Pokuase, Tamale and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges at a cost of $289m, the Mahama administration built the Kwame Nkrumah interchange alone at a cost of $260m.



According to him, the Pokuase interchange project, a loan agreement for the project was signed in November 2016 for a three-tier interchange, but the Akufo-Addo government renegotiated for a four-tier interchange without any increase in cost.



He challenged the NDC to provide a record of their infrastructure projects completed during their first term.



He added notwithstanding the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the NPP has managed to complete several projects and the NPP would be happy to compare their record to that of the NDC because what they have provided surpasses that of the NDC.





